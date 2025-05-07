Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday praised Indian Armed forces for carrying out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJk) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Emphasising the name of the Operation Sindoor, the Deputy CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given this name because the terrorists killed the husbands of our daughters and mothers in the incident.

"In that incident, the terrorists killed the husbands of our daughters and mothers, that's why PM Modi has given this name (Sindoor) to this operation. The locations of terrorists are being destroyed in PoK. It is commendable..." Sharma told ANI.

Speaking on the opposition's reaction on the precision strikes, Deputy Chief Minister Sharma stated that its good they have commended and not raised questions as they did during Balakot airstrikes.

Sharma stated, "The opposition parties have also commended it. Opposing something for the sake of opposition is not good. Its good if the opposition is commending it. At least they are not saying things as they had said during the last air strike."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fifteen innocent civilians were killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on today.

After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.Shelling by Pakistan damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes and cracked walls. (ANI)

