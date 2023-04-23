Raipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh has earned record revenue of Rs 12,941 crore from minerals for the year 2022-23, a rise of Rs 636 crore from the previous fiscal, a state government official said on Sunday.

Iron ore fetched the highest Rs 3,607 crore followed by Rs 3,336 crore from coal, while Danetwada was the top-earning district in terms of mineral revenue, a press release from the state government said.

"Limestone and bauxite too fetched sizable revenue. Dantewada contributed Rs 6419 crore, followed by Korba Rs 2361 crore, Raigarh Rs 1717 crore, Balod Rs 760 crore, Baloda Bazar Rs 315 crore, Kanker Rs 286 crore and Surguja Rs 262 crore," an official said.

"The state government has auctioned 29 mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh on revenue sharing mode, which in the coming years will fetch the state Rs 1 lakh crore," said Anurag Diwan, Joint Director, Geology and Mining.

For the first time under the revenue sharing system, the state government was able to earn Rs 52.52 lakh by participating in two limestone block auctions, the release said.

Diwan said the state government's policy introduced in 2015-16 has facilitated e-auctioning of two major limestone blocks, namely Karhi Chandi in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district and Kesla in Raipur district.

"The limestone production from these blocks commenced in 2022-23, and the government has received its share through a revenue-sharing mechanism that includes royalties, DMF, environment, and infrastructure charges, along with profits generated by the blocks," Diwan said.

