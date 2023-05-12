Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested the special secretary of the excise department and head of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) Arun Pati Tripathi in connection with the alleged liquor scam. The federal agency produced Tripathi before the court. The court sent him to three-day ED custody, said ED lawyer Saurabh Pandey.Pandey further informed that Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service officer, is posted in Raipur on deputation as special secretary of the excise department and head of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited.

ED said Tripathi was arrested as per the findings surfaced in the ongoing investigation. ED investigation revealed that the liquor scam is divided into three parts; the first part deals with giving a selective license to liquor manufacturers and collecting commission while the other parts are about commission collection and distribution as well as about how to collect commission from liquor shops.Earlier, Tripathi was summoned and his statement was recorded.

Pandey further said that as per the statements of others, it seems like sufficient matter was available against Tripathi and that he was frequently visiting Delhi and Mumbai was also correct. Therefore, it seems like it would be appropriate to arrest him and carry out further investigation by taking him into custody.

Tripathi will be produced in the court on May 15 along with Anwar Dhebar, Nikesh Purohit and Dhillon.

The agency seized his laptop and mobile phone, said Pandey, adding that the analysis of the seized gadgets will be done for further investigation. The agency has already arrested Anwar Dhebar (brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar), Nitesh Purohit and Trilok Singh Dhillon. (ANI)

