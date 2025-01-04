Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 4 (ANI): An encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in the Abujhmarh jungle that covers the Narayanpur and Dantewada distrcts in Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Bastar IG, P Sundarraj informed today about the encounter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in another encounter on Friday, as many as three naxals were killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district as per Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jitendra Chandrakar.

In two other separate incidents, two naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nendra-Punnur forests under the Basaguda Police station area. (ANI)

