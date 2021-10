Raipur, Oct 25 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a four-storey building where a hotel and a cloth showroom are located in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Monday, officials said.

No casualty was reported so far, they said, adding that three people were rescued from the building.

The fire was reported at around 2.30 am in the building, located in Kotwali police station area, which has a cloth showroom on the ground floor and a hotel on the upper floors, a police official said.

It was not immediately known how many people were there in the building when the blaze erupted, but three people have been rescued so far, he said.

It is being suspected that an electric short-circuit triggered the fire, but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was yet to be completely brought under control, he said.

“No casualty has been reported so far. Further details will be shared once the fire is brought under control,” a district administration official said.

Durg is located about 50 km from the state capital Raipur.

