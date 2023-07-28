Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Accusing Congress of trying to retain power in the state, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Bastar on Friday alleged that the government has deliberately reduced their security cover ahead of elections and termed the move as a part of a "conspiracy".

However, the ruling party claimed that the decision was taken after reviewing threat perception and as per the intelligence inputs.

BJP leaders from Bastar, mostly former MLAs, on Friday, reached the state capital Raipur and met with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and submitted a memorandum stating that the state government has reduced the security cover of public representatives belonging from sensitive areas.

“As the condition of Congress in Chhattisgarh, particularly in tribal-dominated Bastar region, is not well, therefore they deliberately reduced the security cover of BJP leaders,” former MLA and BJP leader Bhojraj Nag alleged.

Moreover, the former MLA dubbed the decision as a “part of a conspiracy”.

“Apart from being a BJP leader, I am a social worker, also engaged in religious activities and frequently visits restive areas of Bastar,” said Nag, alleging that the government under the pressure of Christian missionaries, reduced the security cover.

“The security cover of over a dozen BJP leaders has been reduced,” he claimed.

Responding to the allegation of the BJP regarding the reduction of security of their leaders from Bastar, Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo rejected the allegations and said that the decision would be taken as per the threat perception.

“Moreover, the decision would have been taken as per the intelligence inputs and with this decision, the government itself takes accountability of their safety,” said Singh Deo.

Meanwhile, Singh Deo attacked the government at the center over the issue of security cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (ANI)

