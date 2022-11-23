Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government signed two MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) at the Chhattisgarh Business Summit 2022 at India International Trade Fair-2022 in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The MoUs were signed for setting up an ethanol production plant and drone and UAV manufacturing unit.

According to the press release issued by the CMO, an MoU was signed between the state government and Rajesh Gautam of NKJ Biofuel, Durg for setting up an ethanol production plant in the cooperative sector with an investment of Rs 140 crores, while another MoU was inked with Manish Bajpai of Daybest Research Private Ltd for setting up 4500 drone and UAV manufacturing units at the investment of Rs 50.95 crore.

In the Business Summit, Labor Minister Shiv Dharaiya said, "Chhattisgarh is a progressive state full of possibilities. Many types of concessions and facilities are being given to the entrepreneurs under the new industrial policy of the state government."

He urged entrepreneurs and investors to visit Chhattisgarh and take advantage of the facilities by contributing to the progress and development of the state.

State Commerce and Industries Special Secretary Him Shikhar Gupta informed the delegates that the state government has provisioned special packages and concessions to prioritize agriculture and forest-based industries as well as to create a better environment for investment. Besides, the rules for the establishment and operation of industries have been simplified.The Chhattisgarh government has come up with various exemptions, incentives and benefits to manufacturers interested in setting up a unit in the state, he added.

Chhattisgarh has all the resources required for setting up manufacturing units. There is ample power in Chhattisgarh, availability of skilled workers, land bank, low power tariff, and SEZ policy is also available in the new industrial policy 2019-24 that focuses on both core and non-core sectors, Gupta said. (ANI)

