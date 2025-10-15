Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh is emerging as one of the pioneering states in implementing Virtual Net Metering (VNM) under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, quickly positioning itself among the early adopters of this clean energy initiative.

The solar project VNM is launched for apartment dwellers, housing societies, and government establishments with limited rooftop space, allowing them to share the benefits of a single solar plant, slash their bills, and champion a greener future.

Raipur in Chhattisgarh has become the first in India to successfully implement VNM in a residential society, and the state government is now swiftly planning to expand the model across other parts of the state, said PM Surya Ghar scheme's Nodal Officer, Bimbisar, according to a release.

According to the release, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that the success of this Virtual Net Metering project highlights Chhattisgarh's proactive efforts in advancing renewable energy.

"Our state government remains committed to realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of promoting solar energy for a clean and green India. The success of this Virtual Net Metering project highlights Chhattisgarh's proactive efforts in advancing renewable energy and sets a benchmark for other states to emulate," the Chief Minister said.

Chhattisgarh's first VNM is installed at Raipur's Parthivi Pacific - residential society in Tatibandh, where multiple apartments are now collectively benefiting from a single solar installation, overcoming space constraints and significantly cutting electricity bills.

Residents celebrated significant savings after installing the solar energy system, receiving credits for nearly 300 units of power, which drastically reduced their electricity bills.

For example, one resident saw monthly bill drop from around Rs 2500 to just Rs 250. The exact savings vary for each household depending on their individual electricity usage.

The 20 families clubbed for a solar project under the Capital Expenditure Model (CAPEX) model, investing their own funds to install a solar plant that they fully own from day one. The total cost of the solar project was around Rs 24 lakh, with each resident receiving a subsidy of around Rs 78,000 from the Central government on their individual share of investment of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Recently, the Chhattisgarh government further boosted the initiative by offering an additional subsidy of Rs 30,000, making the investment even more attractive for the community.

Sharing his experience, resident Guru Prasad Singh said, "PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has made solar adoption affordable, lowered my household electricity bills, and allowed me to contribute to India's clean energy transition. I truly appreciate this progressive initiative by the Central and Chhattisgarh government, which empowers citizens while promoting sustainability and energy self-reliance."

Explaining the benefits of VNM, a Senior Engineer from Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) quoted an example to illustrate its dynamic features.

He said is if an apartment complex installs a 100 kW solar plant on its rooftop, instead of each flat setting up its own solar panels, the entire system is connected to a common export meter through which solar power generated by the above plant will be fed to the distribution grid.

The total electricity generated by the plant flows into the grid, and the benefits are shared among all flats based on their solar shares according to their installed capacity.

For example, if Flat A has a 10% share, it receives credit for 10% of the total solar energy produced, while Flat B, with a 5% share, gets credit for 5%.

These credits are applied to each flat's monthly electricity bill, effectively reducing costs while allowing all residents to enjoy solar power without the need for individual panels.

"Virtual Net Metering is a game-changer for urban consumers, enabling shared solar benefits, reducing bills, and accelerating the adoption of clean energy across Chhattisgarh," said Rohit Yadav, Chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies and Secretary of the Energy Department. (ANI)

