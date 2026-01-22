Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 22 (ANI): Acting on credible intelligence regarding the trafficking of narcotics in the general area Diltalang, Champhai district, Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP).

During the operation, the alert troops intercepted a suspicious two wheeler. On challenging, the driver and the pillion rider fled, as stated in the official release on Tuesday.

Also Read | Adar Poonawalla To Buy RCB? Serum Institute CEO Says He Will Make ‘Strong and Competitive’ Bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As per the release, a thorough checking of the vehicle led to the recovery of 2.057 kilograms of Heroin No. 4 valued at approximately 15.42 crores and a mobile phone.

The recovered contraband and mobile phone were handed over to the Police Department, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Also Read | Air India Launches Probe After Video of Passenger Claiming Being ‘Treated Like a Dog’ Over Pre-Booked Non-Veg Meal on Bangkok-Delhi Flight Goes Viral.

This successful recovery underscores the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to combating the smuggling of narcotics and eradicating the drug menace in Mizoram.

The force remains dedicated to ensuring the security of the Indo-Myanmar Border and fostering a drug-free society in the region.

Earlier, Assam Rifles apprehended five individuals for their involvement in the illegal transportation of foreign currency, an official release stated on Wednesday.

The Assam Rifles recovered foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 3,46,07,000 (Three crore forty-six lakhs seven thousand only) during the apprehension. The apprehended individuals included three Myanmarese and two Indians.

As per the release, based on specific intelligence received from its own sources regarding the trafficking of illegal foreign currency, the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Tuesday.

A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established at a road junction in the general area of Laki, Siaha District, Mizoram.

At about 8 pm, the team intercepted two vehicles, and a thorough search of the vehicles led to the recovery of foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 3,46,07,000 (Three crore forty six lakhs seven thousand only) and apprehension of five individuals.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as "Daw Oo Ma Thin" (50), "Dawe Shwe Win" (63), "Daw Kyaut Khine" (21), "Lalhariatpuia" (37), and "Tumzasanga" (34).

Of the five apprehended, three women were from Myanmar, and two men were from Mizoram, India.

The recovered illegal foreign currency and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha District, Mizoram, for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)