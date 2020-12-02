Raipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Veteran journalist from Chhattisgarh Lalit Surjan died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, his family said.

Surjan, 74, is survived by wife and three daughters.

Also Read | Wikipedia Asked by Centre to Remove Map Showing Aksai Chin As Part of China.

He had been the chief editor of the Hindi daily "Deshbandhu", started by his father late Mayaram Surjan in 1959.

He was in Delhi for the last few days for treatment of lung cancer. On Monday, he suffered a brain stroke and died at Dharamshila Narayana Hospital on Wednesday evening, a family member said.

Also Read | CBSE Officials Rule out Conducting Board Exams Online, to Be in Written Mode Only Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chhattisgarh Governor Aunsuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of senior journalist and Chief Editor of Deshbandhu newspaper Lalit Surjan ji. His contribution in journalism will always be remembered. I pray to god to rest the departed soul in peace and give strength to his family," the governor tweeted.

In his message, the chief minister said, "Shri Lalit Surjan was a progressive thinker, writer, poet and senior journalist. I am shocked to learn about his demise.

"Lalit Bhaiya carried forward the flame which Mayaram Surjan Ji lit through Deshbandhu against communalism. Throughout his life, he did not compromise on values. May his soul rest in peace," Baghel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)