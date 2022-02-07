Dhamtari, Feb 7 (PTI) Three persons were arrested allegedly with a leopard skin in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the three accused were intercepted near Dongadula village on Dhamtari-Nagri road when they were looking for customers to sell the skin, an official said.

Those held were identified as Budhram (45), Banshi Lal Markam (45), both residents of Shobha area in neighbouring Gariaband district, and Dhansai Netam (34) from Sihawa area of Dhamtari district, he said.

"On spotting the police, the trio tried to escape on their motorcycles but were held. The skin of a full grown leopard, which was kept in a bag, and two motorcycles were seized from them. They have been charged under Wildlife Protection Act provisions," he said.

