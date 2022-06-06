Raipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 11,52,514, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The 15 cases included four each in Raipur and Bilaspur, three in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi among other districts at the positivity rate of 0.51 per cent. No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in 21 districts, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,404 after seven persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with 76 active cases, the official said.

With 2,960 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,55,130, he added.

