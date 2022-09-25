Raipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 17 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.21 per cent, taking the tally to 11,75,974, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,130, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,311 after 25 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 533 active cases, he said.

Surguja led with 4 cases, followed by 2 in Raipur among other districts. No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in 18 districts.

With 1,400 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,86,09,275, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 11,75,974, new cases 17, death toll 14,130, recovered 11,61,311, active cases 533, today's tests 1,400, total tests 1,86,09,275.

