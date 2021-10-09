Raipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,05,511 on Saturday with the addition of 26 new cases, while the death toll rose to 13,570 with one more person succumbing to the infection, an official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dakshin Kannada District; Two Accused Arrested.

The recovery count reached 9,91,726 after seven people were discharged from hospitals and 14 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 215 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Is Your Love Life Costing You Six Figures?.

Durg and Raigarh districts recorded five cases each while four districts, including Raipur, witnessed two cases each and six districts, including Bilaspur, saw one cases each.

No fresh case was reported in 16 districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

With 22,517 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 13,276,794, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,511, new cases 26, death toll 13,570, recovered 9,91,726, active cases 215, today tests 22,517, total tests 13,276,794.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)