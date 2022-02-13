Raipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 579 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,46,273, while five deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 14,006, an official said.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Draft Papers Filed With SEBI, Likely to Raise Up to Rs 63,000 Crore From 5% Stake Sale.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 3.38 per cent as of Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 37 Injured as Overcrowded Bus Turns Turtle in Chitrakoot.

The number of recoveries reached 11,24,358 after 23 people were discharged from hospitals and 837 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgrh with an active tally of 7,909.

"Raipur recorded 56 cases, followed by Durg 53, Korba 38, Bilaspur 33, Raigarh 28 and Janjgir-Champa 18 among other districts," the official said.

With 17,124 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,67,20,327, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,46,273, new cases 579, death toll 14,006, recovered 11,24,358, active cases 7,909, today tests 17,124, total tests 1,67,20,327.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)