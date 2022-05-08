Raipur, May 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,314, while the overall death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

These fresh infections were reported from three districts while the remaining 25 districts added no fresh case.

The case positivity rate in Chhattisgarh now stands at 0.61 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,249 after six patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 40 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district recorded six fresh cases while one case reported each in Raigarh and Jashpur districts, he said.

With 1,304 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,67,001, he added.

