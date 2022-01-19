New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Congress is mulling over the inclusion of the "Chhattisgarh model" in the party's election manifesto for the poll-bound states.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is also the AICC senior observer for Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday met the Congress High command including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

According to the sources, the Congress high command discussed the inclusion of people-friendly schemes implemented in Chhattisgarh in the party's manifesto for the upcoming five states. A glimpse of the 'Chhattisgarh model' may be seen in the party's election manifesto for the poll-bound states.

Schemes related to affordable cheap generic medicines, relief to farmers, Godhan Nyay Yojana have been highly appreciated at the national level. The party is looking forward to presenting the "Chhattisgarh" model to the country, sources added.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a political visit to Uttar Pradesh for three days for the campaign. He held door-to-door campaigning in Noida.

Sources said the high command discussed briefly the flagship schemes of Chhattisgarh and also asked Baghel about his three-day campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and the response of the people in detail.

"The state government strengthened the rural economy through schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana and fulfilled Rahul Gandhi ji's promise of putting money into the pockets of farmers. Cash transfer in the account of the beneficiaries under schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana gave a boost to the economy," said sources.

Notably, an FIR was also being lodged against the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister for flouting COVID norms during his recent visit.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

