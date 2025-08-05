Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Under the joint aegis of the state administration and Nav Gurukul, a free residential course is being conducted at the Livelihood College to provide skill training in the field of software programming, graphic design, finance, business management and education to the girl students who have passed 12th class.

Jashpur District Panchayat CEO, Abhishek Kumar, said, "Nav Gurukul is a non-profit organisation and in Jashpur, under the joint aegis of District Administration and Nav Gurukul, 12th pass girls are given employment-related training. A 2-year residential course is being provided to them in Livelihood College. Students have the facility of boarding and lodging, and Nav Gurukul provides laptops and necessary materials for studies."

CEO Abhishek informed that so far, 70 girls have been placed after the training and are working in different cities. "Till now, more than 70 girls have got placement through campus and are working in cities like Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai. This is an opportunity for the girls of Jashpur district and the state to acquire new skills and knowledge", he said.

Kumar also mentioned the need of the organisation and the benefits it brings and said, "Jashpur is a tribal dominated area, and the economic condition is not so good. Through this course, the girls are gaining extensive exposure and developing their skills. The district administration is making free arrangements for their boarding and lodging..."

Nav Gurukul is a non-profit organisation which is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth, especially women and transgender individuals. It offers free residential programs in technical and business skills.

It provides courses in Software Programming, financial accounting, taxation, Tally, Google Suite, CRM, digital marketing, and data analytics.

Under Meraki, an online initiative dedicated to government school and ITI students to help them learn basic English, typing, and programming. Zuvy is another Digital initiative course offering degree programs through residential, online, and day boarding modes, emphasising problem-solving, system design, and programming languages. (ANI)

