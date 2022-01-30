Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Soon after a Naxal was neutralised in a joint operation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest area of Timmapuram of Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Sunday morning, Superintendent of Police, Sunil Sharma said that the Naxals fired at the team once again and planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was destroyed by the team.

Speaking to ANI, SP, Sukma, Sunil Sharma said, "While returning from the encounter, when the team advanced towards the camp, the Naxals fired at our team once again which was retaliated by our team. When the team was returning, an IED was planted by the Naxals, which was destroyed by our team."

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for 220 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

Sharma said in the early hours of Sunday morning, the encounter went on for 50 minutes in which the ammunition of the Naxals was recovered.

"Our team of Cobra 201 battalion and DRG were attacked by the Naxals early this morning. Our team retaliated and the encounter went on for nearly 50 minutes. One Naxal was neutralized. Their ammunition was also recovered," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Healthcare Industry Seeks Priority Status, Increase in Fund Allocation to 3% of GDP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)