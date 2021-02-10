Dantewada, Feb 10 (PTI) Naxals have set on fire four vehicles engaged in a railway project in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheli and Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava.

"The work for doubling of a railways track was going on in the area when around 20 armed naxals, suspected to be from the Bhairamgarh area committee, arrived at the site and set the four vehicles on fire," he said.

Besides one JCB, a poclain machine and two tipper trucks were gutted in the fire, Pallava said, adding that the naxals slipped into the adjoining forests after the incident.

He said police reinforcement was sent to the spot and a search operation was on.

