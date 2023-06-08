Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Police recovered 500 kg of contraband worth Rs 1.25 crore and arrested two people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and during an operation in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck within the limits of Singhod police station and recovered contraband from the truck, said Mahasamund, Superintendent of Police, (SP) Dharmendra Singh.

The accused were allegedly involved in cannabis peddling, the SP added.

During the search, police recovered 500 kilograms of cannabis, said the officer, adding that the value of the seizure would be around Rs 1.25 crore.

The accused were identified as Sudhir Kumar Yadav and Ramkumar Shahshankar, both residents of Delhi.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were cab drivers and suffered loss at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic following which they entered this illegal business.

"The accused persons were taking the cannabis to Raipur and a probe in this connection is underway," the official added.

Police have registered a case against the duo under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Further probe is underway," the officer added. (ANI)

