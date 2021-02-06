Raipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 260 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 3,07,339 and death toll to 3,735, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,99,284 after 26 people were discharged from hospitals and 271 completed home isolation period.

The number of active cases stands at 4,320, the official said.

Raipur district accounted for 87 new cases during the day, taking its total count to 54,104, including 785 deaths.

Bilaspur witnessed 36 new cases and Durg 28, among the other districts.

Of three deaths recorded during the day, one each took place on Saturday and Friday, and another fatality had taken place earlier, the official said.

With 21,234 samples tested on Saturday, the total number of tests carried out in the state has reached 43,57,999.

