Raipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 372 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, taking the statewide tally to 15,993 and the toll to 148 on Monday, a health official said.

While three patients died on Monday and two others on Sunday, the COVID-19 report of a man who was brought dead to a hospital here on Sunday was found to be positive, he said.

The day also saw the discharge of 363 patients following their recovery from the infection, he said.

The state has now 5,247 active cases as 10,598 people have been discharged after recovery while 140 have died, the official said.

Of the fresh cases detected on Monday, 170 were reported from Raipur, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, followed by 59 from Durg, 34 from Bilaspur, 20 from Surguja, 14 each from Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund districts, seven each from Balodabazar, Raigarh and Kanker districts, five each from Janjgir-Champa, Dantewada and Sukma districts and four from Jashpur, he said.

Three cases each were reported from Balod, Koriya and Bastar districts, two each from Bemetara, Kabirdham, Dhamtari and Surajpur while one case each came from Mungeli, Kondagaon, Narayanpur and Bijapur districts, he said.

A woman is among six fatalities reported from the state, he said.

A 72-year-old man from Durg district, who was suffering from coronary heart disease and diabetes, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 14 after being tested COVID-19 positive. He died on Monday afternoon, he said.

Another man, aged 46, from Mahasamund district, who was admitted to AIIMS on August 13 with complications in breathing and who later tested positive for the viral infection, died in the afternoon, he said.

A Raipur based man, aged 55, was declared dead after being brought to AIIMS on Sunday and his COVID-19 report was found to be positive on the day, he said.

Besides, two patients, including a woman, from Durg and another from Raipur died of COVID-19, he added.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 10,900 cases and 124 deaths just in the last one month, the official said.

With a total 5,606 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. Raipur has so far recorded 78 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 15,993, new cases 372, deaths 148, discharged 10,598, active cases 5,247, people tested so far 4,27,209 PTI

