Raipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 373 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, taking the infection count to 3,06,743 and death toll to 3,724, a health official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 2,98,724 after 28 people were discharged from hospitals and 359 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 4,295 active cases, he added.

"Raipur district accounted for 123 new cases, taking its total count to 53,882, including 782 deaths. Durg recorded 58 new cases and Raigarh 25, among other districts," he said.

Of six fatalities recorded during the day, two took place on Wednesday and four before that.

With 24,418 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 43,13,850.

