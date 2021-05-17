Raipur, May 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally rose to 9,19,054 on Monday as 6,577 more people tested positive for the infection, while 149 fresh fatalities took the toll to 11,883, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,11,015 after 1,458 people were discharged from hospitals, while 11,207 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 96,156 activecases, he said.

Raipur district reported 318 newcases,taking its caseload to 1,53,228, while the death toll stood at 3,000.

Among other districts, Korea recorded 506 newcases, Raigarh 499, Surajpur 486 and Korba 476, he said.

With 65,000 samples being tested for coronavirus on Monday, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 82,36,377, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,19,054, Newcases6,577, Deaths 11,883, Recovered 8,11,015, Activecases96,156, Tests conducted so far 82,36,377.

