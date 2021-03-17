Raipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 3,19,717 on Wednesday with addition of 887 cases, while the death toll mounted by six to 3,915, an official said.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in over two months and the second consecutive day when more than 800 cases have been reported.

On January 9, the state had reported as many as 1,014 cases.

The number of recoveries reached to 3,10,503 after a total of 22 people were discharged from various hospitals while 189 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,299, the official informed.

With 287 new cases, Raipur districts count rose to 57,937, including 821 deaths.

Besides, Durg district recorded 243 new cases and Bilaspur 58, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities recorded during the day, one took place on Wednesday and five on Tuesday, he added.

A total of 37,378 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the number of overall tests to 52,94,060 in the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,19,717, new cases 887, death toll 3,915, recovered 3,10,503, active cases 5,299, Tests today 37,378, Total tests 52,94,060.

