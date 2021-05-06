Raipur, May 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 8,16,489 on Thursday with the addition of 13,846 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 9,950 after 212 patients succumbed to the infection, an official of the state health department said.

The number of recoveries reached 6,75,294 after 377 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 10,517 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of activecasesin the state stood at 1,31,245, the official said.

Raipur and Durg districts, worst-hit by COVID-19 in the state, reported 987 and 729 new cases, respectively.

With this, the total count of infection in Raipur reached 1,47,298, including 2,692 deaths, while Durgs caseload increased to 90,637, including 1,513 fatalities.

Janjgir-Champa recorded 1,324 new cases, Raigarh 954, Korba 921 and Bilaspur 803, among other districts, he said.

A total of 61,344 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday in the state.

