Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh reported 576 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,621, the state health department said. As many as eight patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

The total number in the state includes 10,235 discharges, 5,244 active cases and 142 deaths, the health department added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Reports 576 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths on Sunday : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged patients and 49,980 deaths.

Also Read | RJD Expels 3 MLAs For 6 Years For Anti-party Activities.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly three crore samples have been tested so far. As many as 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally as the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country is below 2 per cent.

The Ministry said aggressive testing and early detection coupled with quick isolation and effective treatment protocol is the reason behind low mortality rates are low in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)