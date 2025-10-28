Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Security forces disposed of 40 kg IED in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The IED was planted by Naxals with the intention of harming the security forces.

Also Read | Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

The search operation is underway around the spot. No injuries or losses have been reported.

Further information is still awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Amazon to Cut 14,000 Corporate Jobs Amid AI Investment.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)