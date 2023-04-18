Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police Tuesday recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites at village in Narayanpur District on Tuesday, officials said.

The explosives were recovered from Chhotedongar village of Narayanpur district, they said.

Security forces received information about the presence of an IED in the area.

Following information, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) reached the spot.

"An IED weighing about 5 kilograms was recovered from the area, and it was destroyed on the spot by following the security standards. All the soldiers are safe. Searching is going on in the area," officials said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

