Raipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 11,52,038, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.15 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased to 11,37,864, leaving the state with an active tally of 140, he said.

“Jashpur recorded four cases, followed by two in Raigarh, and one in Raipur, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 18 districts on Friday,” the official said.

With 12,191 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,59,435, he added.

