Raipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,813 on Tuesday with the addition of 34 cases, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,593 as no fresh fatality was reported during the day.

The number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,92,902 after 13 people were discharged from hospitals while 21 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases now stands at 318.

"Raipur recorded 14 new cases while Raigarh added 7 cases and Durg 3. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts," the official said.

With 24,030 new samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,42,70,383.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,813, New cases 34, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,902, Active cases 318, today tests 24,030, Total tests 1,42,70,383.

