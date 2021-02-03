Raipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,06,370 on Wednesday with the addition of 351 freshcases, while the death toll mounted by seven to 3,718, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,98,337 after 33 people were discharged from various hospitals while 169 others completed their home isolation stay during the day.

Chhattisgarh is now left with 4,315 active cases, the official added.

With 146 newcases, Raipur district's count rose to 53,759, including 778 deaths. Durg district recorded 49 new cases and Bilaspur 27, among other districts, he said.

Four of the seven COVID-19 fatalities occurred on Wednesday. Two persons died on Tuesday and one person earlier, the official said.

With 24,053 new tests for coronavirus, the total number of samples tested so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 42,89,432, he said.

A total of 1,01,564 health workers have been administered COVID-19 vaccines since the inoculation drive was launched on January 16, another official said.

