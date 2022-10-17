Raipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 55 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,167, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,139, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 74 during the day and stood at 11,62,624, leaving the state with 404 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with 15 cases, followed by 13 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 13 districts. With 3,612 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in the state now stands at 1,87,03,276," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,167, new cases 55, death toll 14,139, recovered 11,62,624, active cases 404, today tests 3,612, total tests 1,87,03,276.

