Raipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 633 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 11,60,554, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,047, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,43,204 after 373 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 3,303 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 116 cases, followed by 93 in Durg, 58 in Rajnandgaon, 45 in Korba, 39 in Janjgir-Champa, 38 each in Balod, Bemetara and Bilaspur and 19 in Balodabazar among other districts. No case was reported in one district.

With 15,486 samples examined during the day, the overall test tally went up to 1,81,27,975, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,60,554, new cases 633, death toll 14,047, recoveries 11,43,204, active cases 3,303, total tests 1,81,27,975.

