Raipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 69 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.92 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,53,137, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

Raipur led with 16 cases, followed by 11 in Durg, nine in Korba and six in Surguja, while 12 districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,38,639 after 38 persons recovered, leaving the state with an active tally of 463, the official said.

With 7,477 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,12,440, he added.

