Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 87 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, taking the tally to 11,50,894, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,028, an official said.

Also Read | Arya Aldrin, Indian Medical Student in Ukraine, Refuses To Leave Behind Her 5-Year-Old Siberian Husky ‘Zairaa’.

The recovery count stood at 11,35,469 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals and 377 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,397 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Resumes General Class Passenger Services As COVID-19 Cases Decline.

"Raipur recorded 10 cases, followed by Dhamtari nine, Durg eight, Korba seven, Kabirdham five, Bilaspur four, Mungeli three, Jashpur two and Raigarh one, among other districts. With 21,122 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,71,06,224," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,50,894, new cases 87, death toll 14,028, recovered 11,35,469, active cases 1,397, today tests 21,122, total tests 1,71,06,224.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)