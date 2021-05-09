Raipur, May 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 8,51,476 on Sunday with the addition of 9,120 cases, while the death toll went up by 189 to 10,570, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached to 7,14,359 after 370 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while 12,440 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 1,26,547, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts, which were recording high numbers of cases earlier, saw 392 and 294 cases on Sunday respectively.

While the infection count of Raipur has reached 1,49,226, including 2,807 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 91,892, including 1,561 deaths.

Raigarh recorded 687 new cases, Balodabazar 635 and Janjgir-Champa 600, among other districts, he said.

As 48,732 samples were tested on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 77,18,520.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases8,51,476, newcases9,120, death toll 10,570, recovered 7,14,359, activecases1,26,547, tests today 48,732, total tests 77,18,520.

