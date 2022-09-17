Raipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 93 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent, taking the tally to 11,75,430, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,123, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,60,631 after 79 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 676 active cases, he said.

Surguja led with 19 cases, followed by 12 in Balod and 9 in Durg among other districts.

No fresh coronavirus cases were reported in 13 districts.

With 4,730 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,85,66,530, the official added.

