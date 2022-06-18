Raipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 94 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,53,022, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

The 94 cases, at a positivity rate of 1.48 per cent, included 23 in Durg, 19 in Raipur, 11 in Bilaspur and seven in Korba, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 12 districts, he said.

The recovery count touched 11,38,581 after two persons were discharged from hospitals and 25 people completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 406, the official said.

With 6,372 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,02,715, he added.

