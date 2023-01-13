Raipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported six COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,766, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,146, while the recovery count increased by one and touched 11,63,614, leaving the state with six active cases, he said.

All six cases were reported in Raipur district, the official added.

So far, 1,88,58,482 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,602 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,766, new cases 6, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,614, active cases 6, today tests 1,602, total tests 1,88,58,482.

