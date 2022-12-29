Raipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,752, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,599 after two people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with seven active cases, he said.

So far, 1,88,37,317 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,730 during the day, he added.

