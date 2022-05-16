Bilaspur, May 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by three bears in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements, ACC Shares Rise As Adani Group Announces To Buy Holcim Ltd's Entire Stake in Leading Indian Cement Companies.

Jawahar Baiga, a native of Kurdar village, was surrounded by the bears near a hill in Kota buffer zone of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Sunday when he had gone to collect tendu leaves, said Satyadev Sharma, Deputy Director of ATR.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Says IMD.

"Baiga was accompanied by other villagers but they managed to escape. The animals pounced on him and killed him on the spot. Police and forest personnel rushed to the spot and have sent the body for post mortem," he said.

The victim's kin was given immediate aid of Rs 25,000, and remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completion of all formalities, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)