Dhamtari, Sep 18 (PTI) Three men riding a motorcycle were killed after it collided with a private bus in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Dhamtari-Gariaband national highway on Saturday when the trio was headed to Darba village to meet their family members, a police officer said.

Police shifted the injured trio, identified as Purushottam Goswami (46), Balram Goswami (45), and Gajendra Goswami (40), to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, said Birejhar Station House Officer (SHO) Gowardhan Singh Thakur.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, he added.

