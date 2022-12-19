Narayanpur, Dec 19 (PTI) A large number of tribals from the Christian community are staging a sit-in protest in front of the district collector's office in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur against alleged atrocities faced by them.

Protestors from 14 villages of the tribal-dominated district have claimed that they were assaulted and evicted from their homes for converting to Christianity.

The district administration has assured the Christian families of necessary action into the matter and the protestors have handed over a memorandum, an official said.

“At least 60 Christian families were assaulted by miscreants in the last two months. Around 200 Christian families have been evicted from their houses in 12 to 14 villages and the places of worship were vandalised,” Sukhman Potai, the president of Narayanpur Christian society claimed on Monday.

Women and children were among protesters who hailed from Bavdi, Malechur, Borpal, Gohda, Chandagaon, Chingnar among other villages, located on the border of Narayanpur and Kondagaon district.

“We have been sitting in the open in front of the collectorate amid winter chill since Sunday evening, but no one paid attention to our grievances. We will not end the demonstration till FIRs are lodged for the incidents of atrocities,” Potai said.

Meanwhile, Narayanpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jitendra Kurre said, “The protestors have handed over a memorandum and further action will be taken. We have been trying to persuade them to call off their protest, as the collector has assured to address their grievances."

A senior police official here said, “We have received complaints from people belonging to the Christian community and necessary action will be taken.”

