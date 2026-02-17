Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a detailed and comprehensive review meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday to assess poll preparedness for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Assam.

During the first day of the two-day review visit, the Election Commission of India (ECI) interacted with representatives of recognised national and state political parties and sought their suggestions regarding the conduct of elections in the state, according to an official release.

The political parties that attended the meeting included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The Commission interacted with each of the political parties, giving them an opportunity to present their views, concerns and suggestions to ensure that the forthcoming elections in the State are held in a transparent and impartial manner.

The majority of political parties requested that the elections be conducted in a single phase or a maximum of two phases. The Political Parties also placed the demand to schedule the election dates, keeping in mind the Bihu festival, the release stated.

The parties also provided suggestions to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections in the state. Following the interaction with the Political Parties, the Commission held a detailed review with the IGs, DIGs, DEOs, and SSPs on all aspects of election planning, EVM management, logistics, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness, and outreach activities.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar underscored that the elections must be conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution, relevant laws, and ECI instructions.

The Commission directed all DEOs, SSPs, and state administrations to act with complete impartiality and ensure the prompt resolution of complaints and grievances from political parties, the release said.

The Commission also directed that efforts be made to create a pleasant voting experience by making polling stations festive, welcoming, and voter-friendly.

All DEOs and SPs were instructed to monitor social media for fake news and to respond swiftly with appropriate legal action, if required, the release stated. (ANI)

