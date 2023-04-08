Sukma, Apr 8 (PTI) Two Naxalites were arrested and explosives were allegedly seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Jharkhand Mob Lynching: Caught During Theft, 25-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Mob in Ranchi.

Muchak Sukhram (28) and Madvi Kosa (30), who carry rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were planning to plant the explosives to target security personnel, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Rushes to Hospital, Claims Snake Bit His Private Part and Entered His Body While Defecating in Hardoi; Here's What Doctors Said.

"They were apprehended on Friday on a tip-off from a hill near Kunna village under Kukanar police station limits, some 400 kilometres from Raipur, by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and local police. We had received information of Naxalites making improvised explosive devices in Kukanar," he said.

"Sukhram is active in the local organisation squad and Kosa is a militia commander. A tiffin bomb weighing around 10 kilograms, 12 detonators, 60 kilograms of ammonium nitrate (used in explosives), switches, fire crackers etc were recovered from them," he added.

They have confessed to making IEDs to target security forces engaged in anti-Naxalite operations, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)