Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Two security personnel were evacuated after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The blast caused dust and debris to enter the eyes of a jawan and an officer, both of whom were promptly evacuated for medical treatment.

According to Narayanpur Police, no serious injuries were reported in the explosion. Security forces have intensified search operations in the area to trace the insurgents responsible for the attack.

"Naxalites carried out an IED blast in Abujhmad today. Due to the blast, dust and mud entered the eyes of a jawan and an officer, after which they were evacuated from the operation area for treatment. No one suffered any serious injuries in the IED blast," the police said.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, security forces neutralised two Naxalites during an encounter in the forest area at the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh, police said.

During the encounter, one personnel of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard lost his life, police added.

The security forces have recovered weapons and ammunition while the encounter and search operations continue at the Bijapur-Dantewada border under the Gangaloor police station limit. (ANI)

