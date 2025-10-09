Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): The District Chemists Association in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district launched an indefinite strike to protest over administrative action against medical shops in the district linked to the Coldrif cough syrup case.

The owner of the Tamil Nadu-based Sresan pharmaceuticals company, manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested.

All medical shops in the district remained closed on Thursday following a call by the District Chemists Association. The shop closure has caused severe inconvenience to patients who are struggling to find essential medicines.

District president of the Association, Santosh Chaure, told ANI, "Our strike is indefinite and it will continue until the administration accepts our demands. If our demands are accepted now, we will reopen our shops immediately. We had met the SDM last night; he had assured us of a discussion this afternoon, but so far we have not received any call or communication. Our demand is that the action being taken by the administration against our fellow chemists is unfair. Action should be taken only against those who are actually guilty. Our chemist colleagues are not manufacturers of medicine but only sellers, so such action against them is unfair."

"We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and also following all government directives. Then why are we being subjected to the action? Five medical shops have been sealed; we request the administration to unseal them. We are ready to provide all documents demanded by the authorities, but we should be given some time to make them available. We are not criminals, we are being threatened to be arrested and these things are inappropriate," Chaure added.

When asked about people facing difficulties, he said that people are facing difficulties due to the strike, and for that, he apologises to the people of Chhindwara.

"We are saddened that citizens are facing trouble and we are unable to provide medicine to them. We had already informed the administration last night about the strike," he added.

A local shared his problem with ANI, stating he came to buy some medicines but all the shops were closed. He kept wandering for around half an hour to search the medical shop but all remained closed.

Another local said that a girl child is ill in his house and he came to purchase medicine but could not get it. He also searched nearby locations from Chhindwara city but the result remained the same and he failed to get medicine. (ANI)

