New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has confirmed that a crucial announcement regarding the Delhi elections will take place today at 2 PM. Kumar, who was seen leaving his residence earlier today, made the statement ahead of the scheduled press conference, which is expected to provide clarity on the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media, Rajiv Kumar said, "Today at 2 PM, there will be an announcement related to the Delhi elections. The press conference will be held at 2 PM today and it's just a matter of hours. All the questions will be answered during the press conference."

Also Read | HCLTech Salary Hike: Tech Giant Partially Rolls Out Increment for Junior Employees and Top Performers, Mid to Senior Level Staff Await Their Turn, Says Report.

The announcement is anticipated to address several key aspects of the Delhi election process, including dates, procedures, and possibly the election commission's preparations.

Earlier ahead of the announcement of dates for the Delhi Assembly polls by the Election commission, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh stressed that the party has always shown regard for the electoral process and said that the people of Delhi will give their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

"Elections are the festival of democracy. The BJP has always respected the electoral process. The people of Delhi want to be free from the 'AAPda' named Arvind Kejriwal...," Chugh told ANI.

"Kejriwal has pushed back Delhi to 50 years. The public is repeatedly shouting, 'Kejriwal sahab bye-bye'"

"The people of Delhi are going to form a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the top BJP leader said. "Modiji is going to receive the blessings of the people."

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, "...It gives the people of Delhi an opportunity to elect the government of their choice. Before them is a model of the Aam Aadmi Party of failed promises, tall promises not implemented and scams...On the other hand, will be the developmental model for an aspirational India as promised and delivered by PM Modi's govt at the Centre and BJP-NDA govts in states."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai stated the party is ready with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face while criticising BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation.

"Our preparations for the elections have been completed. Our candidates are working on the ground. The people in Delhi are ready to elect a govt that works, they are ready to elect Arvind Kejriwal... BJP has no CM face; they neither have an agenda nor the leaders. They have already conceded defeat," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)